Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar:The Naxal Story left netizens impressed as they review with full marks, "It is a gut-wrenching, soul-searing film"

Vipul Amrutlal Shah

MUMBAI: Right from the early screenings to the first-ever show in the cinemas, it has opened with an extremely positive response from the netizens. Everyone is hailing the film and the bold story presented by the team.

The film has moved the netizens into tears and they are all raving about the hidden truth, the makers have presented in the film. The social media is flooded with the comments and reviews from the netizens.

Yesterday I was invited to watch the premier of #BastarTheNaxalStory
Movie. Let me tell you there is no difference between Naxalites and Jihadi Terrorists. Few points to be highlighted about the Film:-

1) Left party support Naxalites.
1) Naxalites hate our national flag & Army.… pic.twitter.com/AupQarSzsJ

— Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) March 14, 2024

The film has left a huge impact on the audience's mind and they are highly praising the film. At some screenings, it even received a standing ovation and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in the cinemas worldwide.

