Vipul Shah: 'The Kerala Story' aims to become voice of thousands of women

Film director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah talked about his film 'The Kerala Story', in which actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.
As the story is based on true events, Vipul said that it involved a lot of research and it is an attempt to bring out the truth in front of everyone.

He said: "The film is an amalgamation of years of research and true stories which have never been dared to be told before, it will uncover many hidden truths that have been hidden for long. It will uncover the dangerous threat radicalisation poses to the women of our nation and will create awareness about this conspiracy being hatched against India."

Directed by Sudipto Sen, it is a story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisations.

"The film aims to become the voice of tens of thousands of women across the globe who have been indoctrinated and exploited for terrorism and other crimes," added Vipul.

Apart from Adah, the film also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

It is slated to hit theatres on May 5. 

SOURCE: IANS

