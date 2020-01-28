Vir Das: My New Year resolution is to scare the hell out of me

MUMBAI: Vir Das has spent over 10 years in the industry, and now wants to try "everything different". The actor-comedian says his resolution is to scare the hell out of him by exploring new arenas of showbiz.



Asked about New Year resolution, Vir told IANS: "I won't repeat myself in 2020. I am going to do things I haven't done before. The year is starting on that note. I have never done an American sitcom before and doing 'Fresh Off The Boat' was exciting, so we start with that. Then there is the Netflix special, which is also very different and something that I have never done before."



"My resolution is to basically scare the hell out of me and not repeat myself in 2020," he added.



The special episode of American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat" featuring Vir and Preity Zinta, will air in India on January 26 on Star World.



The show, set between the years of 1995 and 2000, revolves around a Taiwanese-American family comprising Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny, and follows their relocation from Chinatown of Washington to Orlando. The upcoming episode will centre on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. Preity will portray the girl's mother Meena, while Vir essays the father, DC.



The episode featuring the Indian actors may serve as the foundation for a spin-off series centred on an Indian family in the US, tentatively titled "Magic Motor Inn".



Talking about his career, Vir said he wants to try "new stuff".



"It is all going to be about territories and zones that I have not done before. I want to do more broader comedy… There's an upcoming acting project where I will be seen as a serial killer. It's dark, dramatic and will be exciting. There's a Bollywood movie - which will show a different take on rom-com. It has been a really fun decade for me. This year marks decade in the business and this year I want to try everything different and see what happens."

SOURCE :IANS