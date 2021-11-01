VIRAL! Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s pics from their visit to Kedarnath Temple went viral

MUMBAI: KEDARNATH: In an industry where actresses are usually pitted against each other from time immemorial, with the saying going, ‘two actresses can never be friends’, the current lot of Gen-Z actresses, are proving the naysayers wrong with their bonding. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra amongst others are good friends and are often vocal about their friendships too.

A couple of months ago Sara Ali Khan went on a trip to Ladakh with her contemporary, Radhika Madan, and the girls enjoyed their trip a lot, sharing a few glimpses from it with their fans too on social media. Now, Sara has went on another trip with another one of her girlfriends, Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, the two actresses appeared together on Ranveer Singh’s debut on television, The Big Picture, and now the pictures of the actresses visiting Kedarnath Temple together in Uttarakhand have gone viral on the internet. The actresses are seen doing the puja together in the pictures as well as posing in front of the majestic Himalayas in some.

Both Janhvi and Sara are close friends and also each other’s gym buddies and are often spotted together. They are indeed setting friendship goals for generations of actresses to come. Coincidentally, Sara has an old connection with the Kedarnath Temple as her debut film, Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput revolved around there only.

Meanwhile, Sara will next be seen on screen in Atrangi Re while Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and Takht in the pipeline.

