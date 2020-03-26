News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans love how they are spreading awareness about COVID-19

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spreading awareness about COVID-19. They have urged everyone to follow what's been told to us and stand united.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples, are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about COVID-19. 

As we know, the country is dealing with a crisis because of the deadly Coronavirus. To deal with the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. In his speech, Modi mentioned that this seems to be the only solution to curb the spreading of the virus. 

And a day ago, Virat took to social media and posted a video to aware people about the same. He urged everyone to understand the gravity of the situation and stand united. His post read, “These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone.” 

Tagging Modi, Anushka too shared the post with the caption, “एकता दिखाएँ, जीवन और देश बचाएँ 

Fans loved how they are spreading awareness about the issue. One social media user commented, “Proud of you.” Another wrote, “We all r u with u bhai.” 

Check out their posts below. 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section. 

Tags Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma COVID-19 lockdown for 21 days Prime Minister Narendra Modi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here