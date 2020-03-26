Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans love how they are spreading awareness about COVID-19

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples, are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about COVID-19.

As we know, the country is dealing with a crisis because of the deadly Coronavirus. To deal with the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. In his speech, Modi mentioned that this seems to be the only solution to curb the spreading of the virus.

And a day ago, Virat took to social media and posted a video to aware people about the same. He urged everyone to understand the gravity of the situation and stand united. His post read, “These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone.”

Tagging Modi, Anushka too shared the post with the caption, “एकता दिखाएँ, जीवन और देश बचाएँ

Fans loved how they are spreading awareness about the issue. One social media user commented, “Proud of you.” Another wrote, “We all r u with u bhai.”

Check out their posts below.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.