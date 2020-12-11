Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma celebrate three years of togetherness; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set major relationship goals. The two have been the power couple for ages. Their social media PDA too leaves everyone gushing over them. Now, the couple is set to enter a new phase in their lives. They are all set to embrace parenthood.

The cricketer is doing all things possible under the sun to keep his beloved wife happy through pregnancy and otherwise. As they celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the cricketer shared a sweet post on social media.

Taking to his social media handle, Virat Kohli shared an unseen picture from their wedding. It sees Anushka Sharma laughing from ear to ear while all nicely decked up as a bride. Virat is in the corner, laughing.

Beside the picture, Virat wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." Anushka Sharma is certainly one lucky lady to have found such a caring and loving husband. All the fans of Virat and Anushka are gushing over this picture and dropping Happy Anniversary messages in the comment section.

Take a look at his post below.

