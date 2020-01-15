Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma’s fun banter will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: It seems Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli knows how to pull his teammate’s leg.

Wondering why we say so? Well, cricketer Ishant Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself. Clad in black attire, he can be seen in a jovial mood in the picture. He not only flashed a bright smile but also wrote a cool caption that read 'you only live once'.

To this, a witty Virat commented, 'hamein toh pata hi nahi tha.'

Their fun banter left us in splits. Check out the post below, and share your thoughts in the comment section.

On the personal front, Virat Kohli is happily married to actress Anushka Sharma, and they are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They tied the knot in Italy back on 11 December 2017, and since then, they have been giving us major relationship goals.