Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma look super adorable in this photo; fans want them to remain like this forever

MUMBAI: One couple who has been giving us major relationship goals is undoubtedly the amazing pair of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The two tied the knot on 11 December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and ever since they have been giving us couple goals. Their love story is an adorable one and their stunning pictures keep their loyal fans hooked to their social media handles.

The couple has a huge fan following. Their fans love checking out their social media handles and the duo never disappoints them. They often treat them by sharing their adorable pictures. While browsing through Virat’s Instagram profile, we came across an adorable picture of the two. They looked super cute as they posed for the click. Fans went gaga over the picture and showered love on them. One social media user commented, “Cute.” Another wrote, “Cute jodi hanesha ese haste rahana”

Check out the picture right here:

Aren’t they looking adorable in the click? Hit the comment section.