Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his "pillar of strength"

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli recently revealed that he loves having detailed conversations with Anushka Sharma. The cricketer added that they are in this together, years after everything is done and dusted.

He said that they have detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter. According to him, the actress has been a pillar of strength for him in that regard because she is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands his situation and vice versa.

Elaborating on it, he said that they love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. Virat and Anushka fell in love while shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. They got married in Italy in December 2017. Last month, the couple welcomed their baby girl whom they have named Vamika..