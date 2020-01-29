Virat Kohli’s latest fitness videos inspire Kajal Aggarwal, Dabboo Ratnani and others

MUMBAI: There’s a saying, ‘Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body’. However, if you are still lacking the motivation to get up from your comfy couch and exercise, all you have to do is watch cricketer Virat Kohli’s latest videos and ‘read’ the caption.

Well, the handsome lad, who currently captains the India national team, has shared two videos from his workout session. In the videos, he can be seen perfectly nailing his exercises under the patronage of his trainer. The videos will certainly motivate you to indulge in some kind of an exercise that you know well. After all, who doesn’t want a fit and healthy body?

Virat captioned his post as, “Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself.” Not just as, even actress Kajal Aggarwal, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani and cricketer Harbhajan Singh also felt inspired.

Take a look at the post below.

Are you feeling motivated to exercise? Hit the comment section below.

On the personal front, Virat Kohli is happily married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The two tied the knot on 11 December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and ever since, they have been giving us couple goals.