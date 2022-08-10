'Virushka' poses with Faf du Plessis, actress calls it 'fresh lime soda' band

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for a picture with skipper Faf du Plessis and the Bollywood actress had a unique yet hilarious team name for the trio.
movie_image: 
Virushka

MUMBAI: Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for a picture with skipper Faf du Plessis and the Bollywood actress had a unique yet hilarious team name for the trio.

du Plessis took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called as Virushka by their fans. The image shows, Virat making a funny face while Anushka had a serious gangster look. du Plessis can be seen standing behind the two.

The three were seen dressed in green outfits and du Plessis tagged it as "Team green."

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Virat asked: "Hahaha what are we called? @anushkasharma."

She re-shared it and wrote: "Band name - fresh lime soda."

On the acting front, Anushka will next be seen playing the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film 'Chakda Xpress', which is directed by Prosit Roy.

SOURCE: IANS

