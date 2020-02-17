Vishal Bhardwaj to host a special screening for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad in Delhi on 18th Feb !

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of Thappad was released it has created a massive surge amongst the audience.

In a never before seen scenario, a special screening of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu will be held in Delhi on the 18th of February 2020 by famed director Vishal Bhardwaj along with Vaani Tripathi. The makers are so confident about the movie that they are hosting special screenings ten days before the official release. Given the industry we are all in, and In such a competitive environment, it is a breath of fresh air to see other directors come forward to support their contemporaries and back up movies that carry such strong social messages.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

The second trailer of the movie was loved by one and all for its unique strategy where Taapsee Pannu urges viewers to make it the most reported video on YouTube.