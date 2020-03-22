News

Vishal Mishra: Old-school love has taken a backseat in digital age

MUMBAI: Singer Vishal Mishra, who recently released his new love song "Manjha", has opened up on his idea of love.

" 'Manjha' is my dedication to the lovers who love in the old school way. That can be from making landline calls, a small drive, simple dinners, flying kites together to even writing love letters. This kind of simple yet whole hearted love is its own beautiful feeling, and unfortunately, has taken a back seat in this contemporary, digital age. There are people who yet miss those days and some who'd love to witness it today; this song is an ode to all lovers, from this heart to yours," Vishal said.

The video of "Manjha" features Saiee Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma.

