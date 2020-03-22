Vishal Mishra: Old-school love has taken a backseat in digital age

MUMBAI: Singer Vishal Mishra, who recently released his new love song "Manjha", has opened up on his idea of love.
" 'Manjha' is my dedication to the lovers who love in the old school way. That can be from making landline calls, a small drive, simple dinners, flying kites together to even writing love letters. This kind of simple yet whole hearted love is its own beautiful feeling, and unfortunately, has taken a back seat in this contemporary, digital age. There are people who yet miss those days and some who'd love to witness it today; this song is an ode to all lovers, from this heart to yours," Vishal said.
The video of "Manjha" features Saiee Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment