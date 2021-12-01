Vivek Madaan turns nostalgic as 'Talaash' completes 9 years

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Madaan, who is seen in the series 'Special Ops 1.5' along with Kay Kay Menon, has talked about Aamir Khan's 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' as the movie completed 9 years recently.

'Talaash' film was released on November 30, 2012.

Vivek played the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police 'Manish Awasthi'. The actor goes down memory lane and expresses gratitude as the film continues to be as loved even after so long.

He mentioned: "Needless to say I was elated to be handpicked by Aamir Sir and that too, to play his superior ranking officer (Aamir was playing a Police Inspector). Initially I was a little apprehensive about being cast as his senior, but it was correctly pointed out that cadres via the UPSC route get deputed at higher ranks and the age and duration of field experience isn't the deciding factor for such key designations."

Vivek further shares the way Aamir Khan was involved in the project and goes into the minute details. "With such attention to detail, realism and casting choices, Aamir Sir is deeply involved in every little aspect of the films he backs. His absolute commitment to the process of filmmaking is exemplary. Even as an actor he rehearsed in a very dedicated manner, always behaved appropriately as per character and rank of his role with no excess baggage of a megastar. He wears his stardom very lightly and his warmth and humility are so very endearing."

'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within', directed by Reema Kagti also featured actors such as Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Vivek Madaan will be seen next in web series 'Aranyak' starring Raveena Tandon.

SOURCE : IANS