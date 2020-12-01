Vivek Oberoi shares a glimpse of his family holiday from Maldives

MUMBAI: Maldives has become the favorite holiday destination for the Bollywood celebs, from past few days we have seen many Bollywood hotties like Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria having a great time on their Holiday and shared amazing pictures from their holiday, and now another actor has made his way to the tropical paradise for a vacation. We are talking about actor Vivek Oberoi who has recently jetted off to the Maldives with his family. The actor is spending some quality time in the beautiful location of the island with his wife Priyanka and kids - Vivaan Veer Oberoi, Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi. And now, taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek has shared a few stunning pictures from his family holiday.

In the pictures, Vivek Oberoi can be seen wearing a blue coloured t-shirt paired with shorts while his wife Priyanka can be seen donning a yellow dress. On the other hand, their kids can be seen sporting comfortable outfits. All of them were looking stunning while striking a happy pose for the perfect family portrait. While sharing the pictures, Vivek wrote, “In the Ocean's lap of love. #familylove #MyMuchkins.”

ALSO READ – (Kirti Kulhari watches film on big screen as mark of support to cinema halls)

He has also shared a series of loved-up pictures with his wife Priyanka wherein the duo can be seen enjoying at a pool with a picturesque view. While sharing the same, Vivek wrote, “Sunset..our magic hour #wifey.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi made the headlines after he played the titular role in 2019 released biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He was last seen in the Kannada film Rustum. He will be next seen in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

ALSO READ – (Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies)