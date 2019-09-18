News

Vivek Oberoi trying his best to fix his relationship with Abhishek after making fun of Aishwarya?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi recently grabbed eyeballs when Abhishek Bachchan hugged him at World Badminton Championship gold medallist PV Sindhu’s felicitation ceremony. However, soon after this, there were reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not happy with her husband Abhishek's gesture.

According to India Forums’ sources, the actress was pissed on Abhishek for forgiving Vivek's trolling act. For the uninitiated, Vivek had dug up the past when he tweeted a meme mocking Aishwarya and her relationships. In the meme, Vivek dug up Salman and Aishwarya's 2001 affair. Drawing comparison between the poll results and Aishwarya's personal life, Vivek Oberoi brought up that Aishwarya had once been in a relationship with Salman Khan (calling it 'opinion poll'), but later dated Vivek ('exit poll') and finally married Abhishek Bachchan (the end result).

Soon after posting the tweet Vivek got slammed by the netizens and in return he deleted his tweet and initiated a public apology for his act. He wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."

Now, looks like Vivek is trying his best to mend is relationship with the Bachchans. Well, he took to his social media account and wished Abhishek and Ajay Devgn and the team of their upcoming film, The Big Bull. He wrote, "Congratulations team #TheBigBull! This looks amazing! Wishing the super talented [email protected] @juniorbachchan @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangatand the entire crew all the very best!" 

