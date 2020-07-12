Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya speedy recovery, READ MORE

MUMBAI: After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan getting tested positive for the covid, today we came to know that wife Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya also tested covid positive and since then fans all over are praying for the speedy recovery of the Bachchan family.

Many celebs have shown their love and concern on social media and showered their blessings to the Bachchan family and one of them is Vivek Oberoi. The actor replied on the news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan and here is what the actor said.

He tweeted, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family”