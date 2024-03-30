Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned down a poem on a picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible storytellers in Indian cinema. The pioneer director, also known as the Indic Filmmaker of the Nation, has mirrored audiences and society with his true-life storylines in the films. With thought-provoking films 'The Tashkent Files, 'The Kashmir Files, and 'The Vaccine War', he has made an unforgettable impression on the audience's emotions.

Today, on the social media, the filmmaker surprised everyone when he responded to a picture shared by legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan on today morning shared a picture of himself with a caption which says,

"T 4965 - shshhhh .. !!!"

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri quoted the picture shared by legendary Actor and responded with a poem that says,

"ख़ामोश रहो, ख़ामोश रहो।

वो कुछ बोलेंगे

तुम कुछ बोलोगे

फिर वो बोलेंगे

तुम फिर बोलोगे

बात से बात निकलेगी

पर दूर तलक ना जाएगी

बस एक दो दिन

ट्रेंड होके बात मर जाएगी

पर इस बात बात में

तुम घसीटे जाओगे

ख़ुद के साथ

बाप दादाओं की

मट्टी पलीद कराओगे

आगे चलकर

बहुत पछताओगे

तो मत करो नादानी

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

ग़र दिल टूटे

आंसू छूटे

तो पी लो

विष का प्याला

दफ़ना दो

सब दर्द ओ ग़म

दिल के किसी कोने में

या चले जाओ

किसी जंगल में

बियावन से डरो मत

जग में रहना है तो

बोलो मत

सब देखो पर

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

आख़िर जीवन क्या है

जीना मरना

और तड़पना

कभी कभी

थोड़ा हंस लेना

फिर बिलखना

किसी के बोले ना

कुछ बदला है

ना बदलेगा

खामोशी से

जब सब खेल

चल रहा है

तो तुम भी बस

यह खेल खेलो

दर्शक बन

सब देखो पर

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

- VRA

Inspired by @SrBachchan’s photo."

The netizens are highly impressed by the artistic side of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on 'The Delhi Files'.























