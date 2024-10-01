Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Earlier, we got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

However, there’s a second marriage happening in Udaipur where we get to see a full-fledged celebration and joy. We got to see pictures from the mehendi ceremony earlier and now we are here with more images from the Sangeet ceremony.

Take a look at the images below:

As we can see in the images, Aamir Khan can be seen dancing his heart out while even Nupur can be seen having fun and being goofy for the pictures.

He was also seen playing football earlier with his friends in the morning and it really set some groom goals.

