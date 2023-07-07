Wah! Bhumi Pednekar spotted with rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria as they step out for a cozy dinner twinning in black

Bhumi has been spotted on several occasions with businessman Yash Kataria, and recently again she was spotted with him as they stepped out for a cozy dinner date.
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI :Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She lights up the screen with her performances be it in Toilet: ek Prem Katha, Saand Ki Aankh or recently in Bheed. The actress has always made heads turn with her various appearances be it on red carpet or at parties. The Lust Stories actress is now in the news for her rumored relationship.

Bhumi has been spotted on several occasions with businessman Yash Kataria, and recently again she was spotted with him as they stepped out for a cozy dinner date. They both looked quite good twinning in black outfits. Bhumi’s sister Samiksha and some of their other friends were also there.

While recently the duo were also seen at Mumbai airport they tried to keep a low profile and walk separately. Neither has confirmed their relationship yet. Yash is a builder and businessman by profession. He has many friends in the Film industry like Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, etc. He is one of the followers of Bhumi on Instagram and celebs like Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi, among others follow him too.

Speaking about marriage, Bhumi once told a news portal, “Fortunately, I come from a family where we were told ‘you are not getting married till you are successful.’ So, I have no family pressure and everyone is very chilled out and would never put me in a situation where I’d be asked to be with somebody or get married.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- HindustanTimes

 

Bhumi Pednekar Afwaah Bheed Bhakshak The Lady Killer Meri Patni Ka Remake Yash Kataria Govinda Naam Mera Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 17:45

