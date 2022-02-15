Wah! Meet Kartik Aryan’s Valentine’s date with his Katori

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan often shares cute pictures with his pet Katori. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share some adorable photos with Katori as they spent Valentine's Day together.

Sharing the photos from V-Day celebration, Kartik wrote, ''Hecevery dayay is Valentine’s Day when you’re dizz cute” ♥️- @katoriaaryan.'' In the first picture, we can see his pet posing by a bunch of red roses. Even Kartik clicked a few selfies with Katori.

As soon as he shared the post, Warda Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Farah Khan and other B-Town stars showered love in the comment section. The cute little pet, Katori, has an Instagram handle of her own.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in the OTT thriller, 'Dhamaka' in which he portrayed the role of a journalist. He will be seen next in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is not the continuation of the first instalment of the movie that starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

He has films like ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Captain India’ in his pipeline.

