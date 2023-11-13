Wah! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look dashing as they arrive for Arpita Khan’s Diwali party

MUMBAI: The recently released film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan has opened with a lot of Euphoria. What was the cherry on the cake was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, which added to the excitement of the film. Meanwhile at Arpita Khan’s Diwali party, brother Salman Khan and SRK arrived in style.

SRK wore a dark blue sherwani while Salman posed for the paps wearing a black shirt and black trousers with a tint of red color.

Tiger 3 hit the cinemas on 12th November and the lead stars Salman, Katrina and Emraan had earlier sent out a special request for the fans. They have urged the fans who will see the film first to not divulge the many secrets and spoilers to ruin the movie watching experience for others.

Salman wrote, “We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 11, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif, Emran Hashmi in the leading role and also has the extended cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Well there are many reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that the main villain of the movie War 2, which is Jr. NTR will be introduced in Tiger 3.

