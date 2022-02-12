Wah! Siddharth Malhotra treats his fans with some BTS pics from his upcoming film ‘Yodha’

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra had debuted in Bollywood with the 2012 film Student of the Year. The 37-year-old has worked in several movies including Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah among others, and impressed the audience. He also enjoyed a massive fan following. The actor is all set to rule the hearts with Karan Johar produced- Yodha as the shooting for the film is currently underway.

Recently, the actor shared some fun behind the scene (BTS) pictures from the sets of the film. They also celebrated a birthday on the sets. While sharing the photo on the story section of Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “Birthday bumps #Yodha style. Happy Bday Puskar #TeamYodha.” It looks like Sidharth is having so much fun at the set of his upcoming film. Earlier, he shared a video of him performing his fitness routine outdoors. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "No gym, No time, No excuses,.." Dharma CEO Apurva Mehta commented, "Nice," on the video and that's when Sidharth revealed that he was training for Yodha.

Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He was last seen in the movie Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani and garnered lots of appreciation from the fans.

Credit: Pinkvilla