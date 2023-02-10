Wah! Vijay Verma reveals Gully Boy was a film that changed his life and gave him his confidence back

MUMBAI: Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different lens. In his 2022 OTT release 'Darlings', the way Vijay brought a grey character onto the screen, he truly set up high standards for the audience to look at such kind of characters making him 'Bollywood’s King of Grey'. Furthermore, with his other roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Mirzapur', he profoundly made his niche in the entertainment industry while his upcoming roles are his steps into a new realm.

Also Read- Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!

Speaking of the role that changed his life, Vijay said, “That was clearly Gully Boy because that is the film after which people considered me. I won’t say they took me seriously but it opened many doors for me.” He recalled, “I felt a little more relieved in life. Because by then, I was almost shattered. I was on the edge of breaking down because I had begun to feel that I won’t be able to do this (acting) in my life. I could see no way ahead. Everything was dark.”

He further added, ‘That gave me a lot of relief. It brought back a sense of confidence again that I had lost,”

Vijay is currently seen in the Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan and viewers are loving the Netflix film.

Also Read-Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA