Wah! Vijay Verma reveals Gully Boy was a film that changed his life and gave him his confidence back

Furthermore, with his other roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Mirzapur', he profoundly made his niche in the entertainment industry while his upcoming roles are his steps into a new realm.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI: Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different lens. In his 2022 OTT release 'Darlings', the way Vijay brought a grey character onto the screen, he truly set up high standards for the audience to look at such kind of characters making him 'Bollywood’s King of Grey'. Furthermore, with his other roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Mirzapur', he profoundly made his niche in the entertainment industry while his upcoming roles are his steps into a new realm. 

Also Read- Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!

Speaking of the role that changed his life, Vijay said, “That was clearly Gully Boy because that is the film after which people considered me. I won’t say they took me seriously but it opened many doors for me.” He recalled, “I felt a little more relieved in life. Because by then, I was almost shattered. I was on the edge of breaking down because I had begun to feel that I won’t be able to do this (acting) in my life. I could see no way ahead. Everything was dark.”

He further added, ‘That gave me a lot of relief. It brought back a sense of confidence again that I had lost,”

Vijay is currently seen in the Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan and viewers are loving the Netflix film.

Also Read-Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-DNA

Dahaad Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Verma She Darlings Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Woah! Dhaval starts catching feelings for Natasha, falls in a dilemma
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: What! Dadi suspicious of Siya's married life, comes to check up on her
MUMBAI: Star Bharat ha come up with a sequel of the famous show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Speaking of its first season, the...
Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice
MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol who is all set to make his Bollywood debut in dono with Paloma dhillon comes from a long lineage...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New entry! Mahima's brother Sujeet marks entry with his wife
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Interesting! Charlie Chopra actress Wamiqa Gabbi reveals she had auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Dangal but got rejected
MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi who is a well known face in the Punjabi film industry is slowly spreading her magic in the Hindi...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan dislikes Savi and Bajirao's budding friendship
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Rajveer
Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajveer
Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice
Navya Nanda
What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi
Viram
Really! Dunki actor Viram Kochhar spills the beans on how he landed his role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Raveena
What! When Raveena Tandon refused to speak about Akshay Kumar’s infidelity
Rajveer Deol
Woah! Rajveer Deol shares that it pisses him off when people say THIS about actors, check it out
Karan
Woah! Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Karan Johar expressed his willingness to make an action film