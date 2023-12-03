Want to be like Geeta from my debut film: Kashka Kapoor on Women's Day

As women around the world celebrate Women's Day on Wednesday, Bollywood is not far behind. Actress Kashika Kapoor, a young talent in Bollywood, related with the central idea behind her debut movie.
Geeta

MUMBAI: As women around the world celebrate Women's Day on Wednesday, Bollywood is not far behind. Actress Kashika Kapoor, a young talent in Bollywood, related with the central idea behind her debut movie.

"Being a woman is like having several jobs rolled into one. Women are the true heroes of society. However, seldom do we acknowledge their brilliance, and my debut film 'Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass', is one such film that will leave a very strong message in the minds of the audience. On Women's day, I want to tell everyone, women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact, and the force of a woman!"

'Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass', is a biopic based on Ayushmati Geeta and where Kashika will be seen portraying a strong character based on powerful women like her.

The actress wishes all her loved one's a very happy women's day, saying: "I want to be like Geeta from my debut film, who can face any hardships but will happily fulfill her dream."

She went on to say: "In my film AGMP, I am fortunate enough to play the hero of the story, where the entire story revolves around me and the sacrifices and struggles that she faces achieving her dreams. It's a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. As my film would make sure to do its bit toward the change, we all want to see. I could proudly say that my film will leave you with an aftertaste of inspiration and some encouragement to believe in yourself."

SOURCE: IANS

