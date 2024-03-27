Want to learn amazing fight choreography: Raashii Khanna on wanting to do more action films post Yodha

MUMBAI : oung pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently delivered an intriguing performance in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Yodha’. While the actress is looking forward to exploring her acting prowess by delving into varied genres, Raashii wants more opportunities to perform action on screen. The versatile powerhouse said she wants to be part of actioners where she gets to "transform through intense physical training and learn some amazing fight choreography."

Raashii’s wishlist doesn’t stop here as she also wants to play a mythological character on screen. “I would love to play a character like Anushka Shetty from Baahubali,” Raashii concluded. After receiving a heap of praise for her portrayal of a government official in 'Yodha', it looks like Raashii is gearing up to deliver performances that will establish her as a rising superstar. The versatile actress, on the work front, is currently looking forward to several interesting projects.

The young pan India star will be seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and ‘TME' with Vikrant Massey. She also has the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’ and the Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ to her credit.

With 'Yodha', I got to be a part of an actioner but didn't get an opportunity to perform action on screen. So, I want to be a part of an actioner where I get to go through an intense physical training to get the physicality of my character right. I also want to learn and perform some amazing fight choreography on screen. I am waiting for one such opportunity to come my way. I am sure it will be very exciting.

