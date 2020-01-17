Want To Watch ‘Love Aaj Kal’ With Sara Ali Khan Before Its Release? This Is How You Can Do It!

MUMBAI: For all you movie geeks out there, Have you ever dreamt of sitting in a movie hall with your favorite celebrity, eating popcorn and sipping cold drinks while watching their movie?

Fankind, a fund-raising platform by Anshula Kapoor gives you a chance to spend some quality time with your favourite star Sara as they launch their seventh campaign with her. Sara Ali Khan will help raise the funds through Fankind for HIV affected children and their families.

NOW YOUR DREAM TO WATCH A MOVIE WITH SARA CAN COME TRUE!!

Well yes, you can be that lucky one to watch Love Aaj Kal with Sara while also donating for a good cause at the same time. A win-win situation, right?

Here’s how you can do it with Fankind:

Go to www.fankind.org

And Voila! You could be the chosen one.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has released a new poster along with her co-actor Kartik Aaryan about the trailer launch of her new movie “Love Aaj Kal” which releases tomorrow.

So what are you waiting for? START DONATING NOW!