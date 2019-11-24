"Want to work on scripts that’ll help in the evolution of Indian cinema," expresses Shraddha Kapoor, basking in the success of back to back projects

MUMBAI: One of the favourite actresses of the filmmakers when it comes to helming franchises, actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently back in town after shooting Baaghi 3 from Serbia. Be it action in Baaghi 3 or bringing us her dance prowess in Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha knows how to nail it all! The ‘Stree’ actress Shraddha Kapoor who is having a fruitful 2019 shared about how she wants to work on good content films and talks about her idea of choosing scripts.



Shraddha Kapoor shares, “The kind of films that I want to do, and the work I am looking out for has changed completely. I have definitely come a long way from the genre of films I was part of, say, two years ago. I know that I want to work on scripts that’ll help in the evolution of Indian cinema".



Recently, Shraddha Kapoor has gotten hailed as 'Chhichhore - Stree' of the year by her fans, owning to the back to back success which is proof of her unparalleled success starting with Stree to Chhichhore and also, showcases how the actress has spearheaded in her career with her versatile choice of films.



The year 2019 has been a glorious and successful year for Shraddha Kapoor. Owing to her immense dedication to both her films, Saaho and Chhichhore which released at the same time and turned out to be a blockbuster of the year is proof enough that she hold to the zeal of her projects.



Shraddha will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which reunites her with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan. As of now, she is busy filming for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.