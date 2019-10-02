War: Hrithik Roshan got Tiger Shroff on board for THIS selfish reason

MUMBAI: The film War stars none other than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The coming together of the duo has left the fans super excited. Now, the Super 30 actor revealed that he got Tiger Shroff on board for a selfish reason.

For Super 30, Hrithik put in a lot of effort to get the right diction, look and get into the skin of the character for the film. Now, there is always a flip side to everything, Hrithik's Super 30 role had it too. Well, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Hrithik said that he was in a place right before starting War, where he needed a push to come out of his comfort zone and he knew Tiger is the only fuel which will work. This was the reason why Hrithik was extremely insistent to get Shroff on board War.



Hrithik candidly told the portal, "I had played Anand sir in Super 30, right before War. I was lazy, stagnant, complacent and totally out of shape. I just knew Tiger's presence would ignite me to a level where I would have to be at my best. Without that impetus and thrust, may be, I would continue being a little easy. I was really insistent that for my sake, I would want Tiger to be cast with me."