News

War’s Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan have THIS connection with Nick Jonas?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: War is one of the much-awaited films of this year. It stars none other than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The coming together of the duo has left the fans super excited. 

Recently, the makers of War dropped the official trailer online, leaving the fans excited. The makers also unveiled the first song, Ghungroo, featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. Now, the team has kick-started the promotions and their promotions have a Nick Jonas connection. 

Well, Tiger was spotted at the promotions, but more than the actor, his T-shirt grabbed headlines. Likewise, today Hrithik was spotted at promotions but again it’s his T-shirt that’s grabbing all the eyeballs. While Tiger sported Hrithik’s superhero Krrish printed T-shirt, the latter also didn’t step back from wearing the former’s Flying Jatt printed T-Shirt during War promotions.

Take a look below:

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ghungroo, Vaani Kapoor, T-shirt, Flying Jatt,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019? Checkout here!
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 08:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab

past seven days