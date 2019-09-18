War’s Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan have THIS connection with Nick Jonas?

MUMBAI: War is one of the much-awaited films of this year. It stars none other than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The coming together of the duo has left the fans super excited.



Recently, the makers of War dropped the official trailer online, leaving the fans excited. The makers also unveiled the first song, Ghungroo, featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. Now, the team has kick-started the promotions and their promotions have a Nick Jonas connection.



Well, Tiger was spotted at the promotions, but more than the actor, his T-shirt grabbed headlines. Likewise, today Hrithik was spotted at promotions but again it’s his T-shirt that’s grabbing all the eyeballs. While Tiger sported Hrithik’s superhero Krrish printed T-shirt, the latter also didn’t step back from wearing the former’s Flying Jatt printed T-Shirt during War promotions.



Take a look below:

