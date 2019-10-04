War is a super entertainer: Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan

MUMBAI: War has brought together Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on the big screen. Fans were super excited to watch the duo on screen, and now after release, the film went on to become the highest opening Hindi film till date in the history of Bollywood.

War has also emerged as YRF's all-time highest-opener. Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan is overwhelmed with the response. Expressing his happiness, he told SpotboyE.com "It is a very proud moment. I congratulate the entire YRF team to have hit the bull's eye. War is a super entertainer."

War also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Anupriya Goenka. War was released in India in 4DX on 2 October 2019.