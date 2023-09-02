“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan

This recent video of actress Sara Ali Khan is shocking the fans and audience. Check out the video and the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 21:10
"Was she trying to steal her jewellery" netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI :No doubt, Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her beautiful acting. Not just with her acting, but also with her cuteness, the actress has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans.

Having said that, this recent video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked at the airport. Fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her outfit. She is looking pretty in Indian wear. But what happened in the video is shocking the audience. Check out the comments below.

As we see in the video, one girl came near Sara, and after shaking her hand, she tried to do something near her shoulder. Many people are saying that she was trying to steal the jewellery of the actress, whereas many people are saying that she was trying to do some magic on her.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens on this latest video of actress Sara Ali Khan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

About Author

