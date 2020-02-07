News

THIS was Suneil Shetty's reply when asked about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s link-up rumours

07 Feb 2020 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is making the headlines from quite some time due to her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The two are often spotted together and even went on a holiday recently, which sparked the rumours of their relationship.

Recently, Athiya’s father Suniel was at an event and was asked about her relationship, to which he said that he is not having the relationship.

'You will have to ask Athiya', he added. When further asked whether he would accept the relationship if the dating rumours are true, the actor firmly said, 'You come and tell him if it is true, then we will talk about it'.

It is being said that the duo has been dating from last one year. Earlier, KL Rahul also shared a picture with Athiya where he is seen holding a telephone receiver while Athiya can be seen smiling. He captioned the picture, 'Hello, Devi Prasad?'

Soon after he posted the picture, Suniel reacted on it with laughing emoticons. Even Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty commented on his post. All this added fuel to the fire.

