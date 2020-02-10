THIS was the reaction Anubhav Sinha received from his friend after watching ‘Thappad’

MUMBAI: Being hailed as this year’s Pink would be the right analogy to the relevance and significance that the film, Thappad holds- the third leg of the hattrick that Anubhav Sinha is bringing to the audience after Mulk and Article which were both, loved by the audience and critics. When the director’s friends watched the film, this particular reaction by his friend is what makes it more special!

Telling us about the experience, Anubhav Sinha shares, “The best compliment for me was when a friend of mine said that I couldn't believe that Thappad is made by a man”. Thappad is a story of Amrita, played by Taapsee whose seemingly perfect life and relationship is shattered with a slap. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? Should a slap shake up her trust or is a Thappad 'Bas Itni Si Baat'?- all this is what the film captures in its narrative.

After achieving critical and box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.

The poster of Thappad in itself had created noise for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film was hailed as hard-hitting and gut-wrenching, at the same time. Even the recently released song, ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’ which instantly struck the right chords of our hearts.

