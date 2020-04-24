News

Was Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s engagement to be announced on the actor's birthday?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: According to media reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were to tie the knot this year. As Varun celebrates his birthday today, a big announcement was being planned. According to a news portal, Varun’s family was planning to formally announce Varun's engagement to Natasha Dalal on his birthday, but going by the current scenario, they have dropped to plan. The couple has reportedly decided to tie the knot in a glamorous destination wedding.

Varun Dhawan will celebrate his 33rd birthday with his parents David-Lali as well as his brother Rohit and family.

The actor has been playing the doting son during lockdown as David Dhawan stated that he has been taking care of Lali and him.

Interestingly, Varun’s next film is directed by his father. ‘Coolie No 1’ features Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan.

Credits: TOI

Tags Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal David-Lali Coolie No 1 Sara Ali Khan Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here