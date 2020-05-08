News

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS video from the sets of What Women Want

By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 12:20 PM

MUMBAI: We have been seeing many behind-the-scenes videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her radio talk show What Women Want Season 2 on the social media page.

Fans are also seeing more of Kareena’s goofiness and sweet yet starry tantrums. These videos make us feel more connected to the star and make us know her better. Now, we came across a BTS video of Kareena where she revealed why her mother didn’t let her go for a shoot.

In the given video, we see her at her usual best while also bossing around on the sets. The video started with Bebo telling her crew members how her mother wasn’t allowing her to shoot because the actress was running a fever as she was burning with 102 temperature. Later, we also see telling her crew to work fast as the guest of the show was supposed to come. The video also showed a few glimpses of Sonali Bendre and Taapsee Pannu who have graced her radio show.

She had one given a earful to her stylist for not using a garment steamer as her dress was creasing up during the show. Well, we saw a similar thing in the video as well where Bebo tells her stylist and said that she instructs her to use a garment steamer to the outfit that Sahib (we’re guessing Saif Ali Khan) will be wearing in the night.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Kareena Kapoor Khan What Women Want Season 2 Saif Ali Khan Sonali Bendre Taapsee Pannu Veere Di Wedding Angrezi Medium GOOD NEWWZ Bajrangi Bhaijaan TellyChakkar

