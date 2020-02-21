Watch out for Sanya Malhotra in 2020 with a promising line-up of three projects

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra is known for her portrayal of different characters on screen. She has successfully created a space for herself with her character of Babita Kumari in Dangal and ever since then, all her characters have registered with the audience for their resonance. This year again, Sanya has a great line-up of three projects which makes her the girl to watch out for!

Her upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan. Her first look itself had created all the buzz where yet again, we see the actress don a new avatar.

Sanya, who garnered attention with the magnum opus ‘Dangal’ is gearing up for a prolific year and the trajectory of her career makes each one of the projects, very exciting. The actress will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Further, she is all set for the release of 'Pagglait' with Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor for which she has been shooting in Lucknow.

Earlier, she went on to star in the surprise hit Badhaai Ho and critically acclaimed Pataakha, garnering all the appreciation. With her power-packed performance, Sanya also earned a position in the list of top five Berlinale Breakouts of the year owing to her performance in Photograph.

With three announced projects all set to hit the theatres, Sanya stands in the limelight where she definitely is the talent to look out for in the year, 2020.