Watch Out The Teaser Of The Most Awaited Film 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi'

MUMBAI: After the phenomenal response to the global digital premiere of Marathi film 'AB Aani CD' on Amazon Prime, the makers digitally announced the teaser of their next film “Goshta Eka Paithanichi. (GEP)”

The film 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi' stars Sayali Sanjeev in a completely different avatar of a simple but strong-willed woman showcasing her journey and struggles. Milind Gunaji and Suvrat Joshi who will be seen playing an important role in the film. The film is written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode, a State Awardee for Best Film & Direction and produced by Abhayanand Singh, Akshay Bardapurkar and Chintamani Dagde under the banner of Golden Ratio Films, Planet Marathi and Lakeside Productions.

Making the announcement filmmaker Abhayanand Singh Group CEO of Golden Ratio Films, commented “When we released our film AB Aani CD in theatres, we showcased our next ambitious project “GEP” in a 30-second-teaser. However, due to the coronavirus scare and the subsequent unfortunate lockdown, theatres shut and hence the teaser could not reach out. Since people have been asking us about it, we decided to digitally release the teaser to assure people that they will get to see the film once there is clarity on the situation post lockdown.”

Commenting on the teaser release Akshay Bardapurkar, producer said “This film will once again prove that a woman with strong will and ability can never lose her endeavor to achieve what she desires. The simple yet beautiful film is currently in post-production and we will announce the release dates once we get a clear picture."

Here’s hoping to see the film Gosht Eka Pathanichi on the silver screen at the earliest. Stay Home, Stay Safe and watch AB Aani CD on OTT until then!

