Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi on behind the scenes of ‘Bard of Blood’ exclusively on IMDb

MUMBAI: Bard of Blood an upcoming espionage thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhuliapala, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to release on 27 September 2019. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies entertainment, the series is based on a book called 'The Bard of Blood by Bilal Siddiqi'.
Based on the real-life intelligence agency, RAW, the producer, cast and creators Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vineet Kumar take us on a tour of the behind the scenes of the thriller spy drama series with an exclusive video on IMDb.
Expressing why Emraan Hashmi is the perfect choice for the spy character, producer of the series, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said, “A little unassuming not in your face tough macho. Works with his mind, plus there is obviously a physical ability of an action hero and I think that mix perfectly fits Emraan. I like his zone of being extremely underplayed and easy when he does it. He looks like an intelligent actor.”
Lead actor Emraan Hashmi, who has established himself as a versatile performer in the industry through his roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, Murder among others, is set to woo audiences by playing an all-new avatar of Kabir Anand a spy in Bard of Blood.
Excited about the new avatar Emraan says. “He had been expelled from an Intelligence agency that he used to work for and he was starting life afresh in Mumbai as a Shakespeare teacher. He is battling with the ghost from his past. I have never played the role of a spy, nothing has ever come close to the kind of space that we are exploring in the Bard of Blood.”
Ribhu Dasgupta, the director of the series praised Emraan Hashmi’s efforts for shooting in extreme circumstances at places like Leh Ladak, where shot for hours without any complaints.
Watch the full video below: https://www.imdb.com/videoplayer/vi714653465
