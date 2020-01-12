News

Watch the World Television Premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 only on &flix

12 Jan 2020 03:30 AM

MUMBAI: &flix brings yet another entertaining World Television Premiere to you and this time it’s The Angry Birds Movie 2! With the second instalment of the franchise, the movie brings ultimate fun, entertainment and a lot of drama to the viewers. Available on Zee Prime English Pack, the audience can watch the film before the world on &flix on Sunday, January 12 at 1 PM, 7 PM and 9 PM. Directed by Two Time Primetime Emmy Award Nominees Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, the movie ensembles fantastic stars namely Golden Globe Award Winner Peter Dinklage as Mighty Eagle, Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Danny McBride voicing for the role of Bomb and Rachel Bloom portrayed as Silver.

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact.

&flix offers World Television Premieres of some of the choicest Hollywood movies in the language of your choice. The channel is available as part of the Zee Prime English Pack that includes 4 premium channels - &flix, Zee Café, LF and WION at a very attractive price of Rs 15/- per month only.

