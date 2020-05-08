Watch your favourite B-town stars in a candid avatar with ‘Filmfare Lockdown Conversations’

MUMBAI: Filmfare, India’s leading entertainment brand, launched Filmfare Lockdown Conversations, a candid video series featuring the biggest and most-popular names in Bollywood. By leveraging the brand’s extensive social media reach of 14 million across all four platforms, the show aims to bring fans closer to A-listers from the industry by giving them a humble insight into the lives of these stars through the free-flowing conversations in this bi-weekly video series.

The show features Filmfare editor and B-town expert Jitesh Pillaai as the host with some of the biggest of Bollywood stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Imtiaz Ali, Shekhar Kapur, Alaya Furniturewala, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu and Madhuri Dixit among others in a candid conversation, as they open up about life in the confines of their homes. Streaming across all social media platforms of Filmfare, over a slew of unfiltered, intimate, real and entertaining episodes. Spanning across six weeks, audiences will get to see both, the celebrity and the host, sitting in the comfort of their homes bond over a cup of tea.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Lamba - CEO, Worldwide Media said, Filmfare Lockdown Conversations sees the brand explore the digital medium and leverage its reach on social media to once again innovate and connect with our audiences in a relevant environment. We hope that, via this candid video series, Filmfare, continues to engage and entertain our audiences in the midst of this current crisis.”

Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare said, “In these unprecedented and unforeseen circumstances, we seek to offer our audiences content that is entertaining, engaging and at the same time inspiring. Through Filmfare Lockdown Conversations we will be getting up close and personal with the biggest stars in Bollywood and bring them closer to our viewers. The candid video series will see me open a dialogue with these A Listers where they shall speak about their lockdown lifestyle, their mantra to adjusting to the new normal, among many other interesting aspects and topics.”

From reputed directors to some of the most recognizable faces in B-town; the power-packed line-up of stars in Filmfare Lockdown Conversations will ensure that you see each one of them in a whole new light.

About Worldwide Media:

Worldwide Media – India’s leading cross-platform entertainment and lifestyle content company is a part of the Times Group in India, and has a bouquet of iconic content brands Femina, Filmfare, HELLO!, GRAZIA, Lonely Planet Magazine India, GoodHomes and Home & Design TRENDS.

About Filmfare

For over six decades, Filmfare has been the official handbook on Bollywood through its exclusive interviews, classy photo shoots, insider stories, sneak peeks, fashion coverage, movie reviews and special features, for all die-hard fans across the country. Since their inception in 1953, they have been a benchmark of merit in the industry; capturing Bollywood's biggest stars and divas at their colourful, candid, beautiful, quirky and even spoilt best. The brand's marquee property, Filmfare Awards recognizes and celebrates the best talent in Indian cinema. The iconic ‘Black Lady’ has gone on to become the most sought-after symbol of recognition for the film industry in India and the thought of winning it is still as alluring as ever. Extending its presence through innovative IPs curated specially for Television & Digital platforms, the brand has introduced Famously Filmfare and Filmfare Lockdown Conversations amongst several others.