Way Back Wednesday- Did you know that Seerat Kapoor was paid 3000 Rs as her first ever paycheck as a dance instructor before making it big in Bollywood

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, the talented and versatile actress, has come a long way since her early days as a dance instructor. Before making a name for herself in the South and Bollywood film industries, she started her journey by teaching dance at the prestigious Ashley lobo’s  dance academy. Seerat Kapoor's passion for dance has been an integral part of her life since she was a child. Little did she know that her first significant step towards her dreams would come in the form of a dance instructors role.

At the outset of her career, Seerat Kapoor joined Ashley Lobo's dance classes as a dance instructor. But did you know, the first-ever job at the age of 17 the actress received her first-ever paycheck as a dance instructor.  It was a modest sum of Rs 3000, but it represented so much more. For Seerat, it symbolized the beginning of her journey towards a successful career in the entertainment industry. Seerat Kapoor reminisces about the countless hours she spent honing her dancing skills, teaching eager students of all age groups and learning from the seasoned international dance instructors at the academy. This period served as a stepping stone for her future endeavors, laying the foundation for her successful career.

Seerat Kapoor's talent and dedication did not go unnoticed. Her remarkable skills as a dancer got her an opportunity to be a part of famous Bollywood film Rockstar as an assistant choreographer as well and it also opened doors for her launch in the South Indian film industry, where she made her debut in the Telugu film "Run Raja Run" in 2014. She quickly garnered attention for her exceptional performances and captivating screen presence which also locked her in for her big Bollywood debut in Maarich alongside Tushar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. 

Definitely we can say that Seerat Kapoor's journey from a dance instructor to a rising star in the South and Bollywood film industries is a testament to her talent, determination, and love for the arts. As Seerat Kapoor continues to mesmerize audiences with her performances, she remains an inspiration for aspiring artists, reminding them that dreams can come true with passion and dedication.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 21:45

