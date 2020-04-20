We are all heart for this artwork featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always grab attention with their cute PDA on social media. From sharing goofy selfies to chilling together amidst the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have left no stone unturned in expressing their love for each other. Even fans of the two have been pouring in love in different ways, be it via comments or fan arts. While Virushka have been sharing cute fanarts on their social media handles, recently, the Indian skipper shared a cute one that will leave you impressed.

Virat took to his Instagram story and shared a cute artwork by a fan. In the photo shared on his Instagram story, we can see a sketch of Virat painted. However, as the cricketer opens up his hoodie in the fanart, we get to see his ladylove Anushka nestled in his heart. The cute sketch won over Virat’s heart and the cricketer couldn’t help but share it. However, fans surely wondered what wife Anushka thought of it.

Virat shared it and captioned the sketch as, 'Wonderfully accurate art'. Meanwhile, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been spending time together at home. From turning hairstylist to clicking cute photos, Anushka and Virat have been spreading positivity amid the lockdown and that is exactly what is the need of the hour. The couple also pledged their support to PM-Cares fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID 19.

Have a look at the artwork below.

Credits: Pinkvilla