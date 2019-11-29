News

We bet you won't recognize Sushant Singh Rajput in this video!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 09:22 PM

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood and television. The actor recently grabbed the headlines as he was suffering for dengue and was taken care of by his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Now, we came an across a video where Sushant is seen wearing a mask at the airport. No one could recognize him, and he was standing carefree without the worry of being clicked by the paparazzi or by fans.

Well, we are sure you’ll won’t be able to recognize him, but sometimes, actors also need their space.

Have a look below.

(CREDITS: Viral Bhayani )
