"We got saved," said Aamir Khan about his film clash with Yash's KGF 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:18
movie_image: 
Aamir-yas

MUMBAI : The global box office encountered a huge storm with the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in the recent past. While the Rocking star's fandom was getting on to different heights, it was Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that was planning its release with KGF chapter 2.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been in talks for a long time and audience anticipation for it was also on an all-time high but Yash's film has a distinct love amongst the audience. "I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends," said Aamir Khan at a recent event in Hyderabad about KGF and Laal Singh Chaddha clash. 

Aamir Khan further added how he just got saved on sharing the same release date with that of KGF chapter 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,". 

With the KGF series, Yash has not only made his strong presence in the hearts of the audience but the star has also recreated the lost massive charm of Indian cinema. The craze of heroism was seen on the big screen with the cool and rugged avatar of Yash as Rocky Bhai. The actor fondly carries the charm of an angry young man to the screens. This is the madness that was encountered on the screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer. A rebellious protagonist carrying the aura of his heroism to its best. Moreover, the film has come with an ample amount of factors that today made it an iconic one amongst all. 

While Yash has completed his 14 years in the industry, the film has also counted its 100 days now. Having traveled a long journey, the craze of the film doesn't seem to settle down. The film has emerged as the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam). Moreover, the film is also among the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 with ratings of 8.5 on IMDB. While looking at its box office collection the film has collected the figure of around 1300+ Cr. worldwide.
 

Yash KGF Chapter 2 Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan Zanjeer Laal Singh Chaddha Bollywood lovers Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
"We got saved," said Aamir Khan about his film clash with Yash's KGF 2
MUMBAI : The global box office encountered a huge storm with the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in the recent past....
Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha is getting trolled on social media on her recent public appearance, netizens are calling her copy of Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI:    Sonakshi Sinha is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, right from...
Exclusive! I don't like to play repetitive roles: Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch Aahana Kumra in her projects. She has been coming up with something...
OMG! This is what Jennifer Winget had to say about her bond with Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.She was a part of many...
Wow! After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Aneri Vajani is having ball of a time, deets inside
MUMBAI:Aneri Vajani has established herself as a prominent face in the industry. She was last seen as one of the...
INTERESTING! This is what makes Vidhi Pandya different from her contemporaries
MUMBAI:Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye as Saumya.The actress is paired opposite...
Recent Stories
Aamir-yas
"We got saved," said Aamir Khan about his film clash with Yash's KGF 2
Latest Video