We have seen and loved the actress Juhi Chawla, and today let us know in detail about the love story of the actress

MUMBAI: Actress Juhi Chawla is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt till today when we see the movies of the actress Juhi Chawla, we really can't get over the actress.

Indeed the fans are eagerly waiting to see more of the actress on screen. We have also seen very less of the actress on social media especially with her husband Jay Mehta.

So today we are going to discuss about the love story of Jay Mehta and actress Juhi Chawla

It is said that Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta were introduced by famous actor director Rakesh Roshan. This was the time when they were filming the movie Karobaar. It is said that the couple met many times during their shoot, but they never thought of each other in a romantic way. Jay Mehta was a devoted husband to his first wife; Juhi Chawla was all engrossed in her acting.

He was earlier married to Yash Birla’s sister Sujata Birla. Slowly as the time passed Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta came closer to each other. Their wedlock was a roller coaster ride which they kept driving as she was the only one who pulled him up through hard times. Juhi Chawla was hesitant towards giving a name to their relationship and wasn't inclined in the beginning but very soon she changed her mind. His approach towards her influenced your heart and mind.

The couple got closer and that is when they thought of starting it all fresh. It was the testing time for the actress Juhi Chawla when she said goodbye to her mother and soon to her brother. This incident brought the couple more closer to each other and they decided to tie the Knot finally.

It was a Hush Hush and Clandestine marriage for a couple. The marriage ceremony wasn’t a fairy tale but their marriage certainly was about a couple who vowed to be together forever.

No doubt we would love to see more pictures of the actress Juhi Chawla with her husband Jay Mehta.

