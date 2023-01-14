“We love you Kartik Aaryan but no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun” - Netizens to Kartik Aaryan for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie titled ‘Shehzada’ is definitely one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the trailer. And now looking at the trailer, we can definitely say that it has all the elements required for a complete mass masala family entertainment film. Fans are not able to stay calm, but are praising the actor for his never before seen ‘massy’ avatar.

As we all know, the movie is the Hindi remake of South blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the leading role. Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors, who is known for his acting, action, style, and swag, not only at a regional level, but also at a national level. Fans are praising Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, but there are many who are appreciating Allu Arjun even more, and saying that no one can replace the South actor.

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying just one thing: that no one can replace Allu Arjun. Many people are saying that they love Kartik Aaryan and he is one of the best actors in Bollywood, but Allu Arjun has a different swag and is known for style, and no one can replace him.

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has undoubtedly created a huge fan base for itself, not only at a regional level, but even at a national level. However, we are still looking forward to what Kartik Aaryan has to offer with Shehzada, and whether it will surpass the collection of the South version or not.

What are your views on these comments? How did you like Kartik Aaryan in the trailer? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Shehzada is all set to hit the big screen on 10th February 2023.

