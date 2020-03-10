News

Wearing mask is must : Sahil Khattar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2020 02:30 PM

MUMBAI: Millions of people worldwide are taking safety precautions against coronavirus while traveling, and celebrities are no exception. 

Actor Sahil Khattar who is playing Syed Kirmani’s role in Kabir Khan’s 83 has to go to Bangalore for an urgent meeting and he opted for the mask while travelling. “Today when I was called for an urgent meeting to Bangalore I had to go for it. I made sure that I use my mask at the airport, though I have noticed there were people who were not wearing mask I was surprised to see them. We should make it compulsory while travelling, and also we should take extra care of our hygiene. One should deal this issue very strongly, and also hand sanitizers are must. Washing hands frequently will also help us to stay away from Corona.”

