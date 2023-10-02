From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exciting news from the entertainment world, and now giving the glance of the news for the day, here is the list of trending news.

Shehnaz Gill

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaz Gill is grabbing the attention of the fans with her latest Talk Show and the latest episode with Shahid Kapoor is trending all over the internet

Also read : Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema

Shahod Kapoor, Farzi

One of the much awaited web series of the year is Farzi which mark the digitap debut of the actor Shahid Kapoor, the actor Shahid Kapoor and the web series is trending all over the internet as the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actor Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the show

Fast X

One of the most loved franchise of Hollywood is Fast and Furious and now the 10th part of the movie is the talk of the town and it is titled as Fast X. Fast X is trending all over because of the actor Jason Momoa been the part of the movie.

Tanya Abrol wedding

Earlier we have seen the Chak De India actress Chitrashi getting married to her long time boyfriend and now another Chak De India actress Tanya Abtol who was Balbir Kaur got married, pictures are floating all over the internet

Well these are some of the amazing trending news for the day, which news have grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read : It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha horror film sequel 'Chhorii 2' shoot