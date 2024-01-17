Wedding Anniversary! Bhavana Panday wishes hubby Chunky Panday a happy anniversary with some super cute pictures

MUMBAI: Suyash Panday, better known as Chunky Panday has given some amazing performances over the years. The actor debuted in Hindi movie with Aag Hi Aag and he is now recognized as Aakhri Pasta, which is his character from Housefull franchise. Chunky Panday has played a variety of roles in his career and his role in the OTT series Abhay really took the audience by surprise.

Also read - Wow! This wholesome photodump posted by Ananya Panday gives a sneak peek into the fun birthday celebrations of the actress

We know about Ananya Panday who has made her name in the Hindi movie industry with her performances in Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and many more. We also know about Bhavana Panday as Chunky Panday’s wife. The couple got married to Bhavana Panday in January 1998.

Now, the couple is celebrating 26 years of their marriage today. Bhavana Panday has posted some really adorable and nostalgic pictures of them on her Instagram profile. The fans are loving the pictures and going back in time.

Let’s take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, it’s not just Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday but we can also see Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday as kids who looked super cute. In the post, we can see Bhavana Panday writing the caption, “It’s been 26 Years !!!! Happy Anniversary Love you @chunkypanday !!!”

We can see Malaika Arora and Raveena Tandon wishing them a happy wedding anniversary in the comment section of the post.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Chunky Panday reveals the biggest compliment he got from his fan that left him stunned

What do you think about this adorable couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.